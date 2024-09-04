Kambi Group dismisses media speculation on potential acquisition talks

Genius Sports had approached Kambi Group regarding a potential acquisition, according to sources cited by E+M.

Kambi Group has addressed recent media speculation, with Chair Anders Ström confirming the company is not involved in any discussions regarding a potential acquisition.

Press release.- Kambi Group has recently responded to media reports suggesting that the company might be a target for acquisition.

In a statement, Anders Ström, chair of the board at Kambi, clarified that the company is not currently engaged in any discussions regarding a potential sale. He stated: “While Kambi tends not to comment on rumour and speculation, I can confirm that Kambi is not engaged in any such discussions.”

Reports had surfaced that Genius Sports had approached Kambi Group regarding a potential acquisition, according to sources cited by E+M. However, Ström’s comments aimed to quell these rumours, emphasising that no talks are taking place.

