Kambi Group and Rush Street Interactive agree to a multi-year sportsbook partnership extension

Kambi’s technology and services will continue to support RSI’s multi-channel sportsbook operations across the Americas.

Press release.- Kambi Group has today (August 28) announced an extension to its sportsbook partnership with Rush Street Interactive, an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and throughout the Americas.

The new multi-year agreement marks the second extension since the partnership first began in 2018. “Through the successful collaboration, RSI complements its proprietary technology via the integration of Kambi’s award-winning sportsbook platform and core trading and risk management services into RSI’s proprietary online gaming platform, websites and mobile apps,” the company said.

Under the extended agreement, Kambi’s technology and services will continue to support RSI’s multi-channel sportsbook operations across the Americas.

Today, RSI’s Kambi-powered sportsbook is live in 15 US states, the Canadian province of Ontario and several regulated jurisdictions in Latin America, including Colombia, Mexico and, most recently, Peru.

Werner Becher, Kambi CEO, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with RSI, a company that has firmly established itself as one of the leading operators in the Americas. This latest extension is a testament to the strength of our partnership and the success we’ve achieved together throughout the region, and we look forward to working closely with RSI to continue delivering world-class sports betting experiences to their players.”

Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, added: “RSI always likes to put our players first and offer them high-quality and memorable betting experiences. Our partnership with Kambi has allowed us to do this, as they provide us with the core betting functionality to offer our players a robust and comprehensive sportsbook while enabling RSI to build and integrate our own unique and innovative sports betting features and capabilities on top of the Kambi platform.

“We are pleased to have this extension with Kambi so we can continue to execute our strategy of pairing a market-leading sportsbook platform with RSI’s ability to pioneer fun, new to the industry, betting experiences for our players.”