Kambi Group completes share buyback programme initiated on March 18

Under the Programme Kambi was authorised to repurchase a maximum of 3,127,830 ordinary B shares.

As of 17 May 2024, Kambi’s holding of its own shares amounts to 1,374,678 and the total number of issued shares in Kambi is 31,278,297 ordinary B shares.

Press release.- Kambi Group has completed its share buyback programme initiated on 18 March 2024 within the mandate approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 June 2023 (the “Programme”).

Kambi has during the period 13 May to 17 May 2024 (the “Buyback Period”) repurchased a total of 92,000 ordinary B shares (ISIN: MT0000780107) at a volume-weighted average price of 104.89 SEK as part of the Programme. From the beginning of the Programme, which started on 18 March, until and including 17 May 2024, Kambi has repurchased a total of 479,086 ordinary B shares at a volume-weighted average price of 96.49 SEK per share.

The objective of the Programme was to achieve added value for Kambi´s shareholders and to give the Board increased flexibility with Kambi´s capital structure by reducing the capital.

The Programme was carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act, the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 (“MAR”), Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (“Safe Harbour Regulation”) and other applicable rules.

During the Buyback Period, Kambi has repurchased shares as follows:

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm by Carnegie Investment Bank AB on behalf of Kambi. Following the acquisitions and as of 17 May 2024, Kambi’s holding of its own shares amounted to 1,374,678 and the total number of issued shares in Kambi is 31,278,297 ordinary B shares. Under the Programme Kambi was authorised to repurchase a maximum of 3,127,830 ordinary B shares, up to a maximum amount of €4.0 million.