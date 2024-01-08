Kambi Group CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén to step down

Kambi Group’s CEO and co-founder, Kristian Nylén, has announced his intention to step down from his current position, citing a desire to spend more time with family.

Press release.- The Board of Directors of Kambi Group has announced its CEO and Co-Founder, Kristian Nylén, has notified the Board of his intention to step down from his current position during the year, upon the appointment of a successor.

Since co-founding Kambi with Anders Ström in 2010, Nylén has steered the Company through numerous significant milestones. The company has revealed that Kambi’s Nomination Committee has proposed Nylén for election to the Board at the forthcoming 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Regarding his notification, Nylén said: “The decision to stand down from my position at Kambi after so many enjoyable years has been difficult, but one predominantly driven by my desire to spend more time with my young and growing family.

“As co-founder, my heart and professional allegiance remain firmly with Kambi, therefore, I am honoured to accept the Nomination Committee’s proposal to join the Board. Pending my election at the forthcoming AGM, I look forward to focusing more intensively on the strategic aspects of our business, however, my immediate attention remains on driving Kambi forward in my current role.”

Ström, chair of the Board, lauded Nylén’s vital contributions: “Kristian’s role has been critical in positioning Kambi as a frontrunner in our sector. His strategic foresight and unwavering commitment have been central to our many achievements over the years. I am delighted the Nomination Committee has proposed Kristian for the Board, where his extensive industry knowledge will continue to greatly benefit Kambi.”

Ström added: “I am confident that Kristian’s insights and proficiency will persist in advancing the Company and creating value for our shareholders. His potential transition to a Board position reflects his enduring dedication to Kambi as both a founder and a major shareholder, while also ensuring a consistent and stable strategic course for the Company. The search for a new CEO will commence immediately and we will provide updates as they become available.”