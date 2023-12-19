Kambi Group repurchase of shares during December 12- 18, 2023

The objective of the buyback is to achieve added value for Kambi´s shareholders and to give the Board increased flexibility with Kambi´s capital structure.

The company repurchased a total of 10,000 shares as part of the share buyback programme.

Press release.- Kambi Group has repurchased a total of 10,000 shares during the period 12 December 2023 to 18 December 2023 as part of the share buyback programme, within the mandate approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 June 2023. The objective of the buyback is to achieve added value for Kambi´s shareholders and to give the Board increased flexibility with Kambi´s capital structure. The programme was carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act and other applicable rules.

During the period 12 December 2023 to 18 December 2023, Kambi repurchased a total of 10,000 shares at a volume-weighted average price of SEK 160.39 (USD 15,2). From the programme start on 5 December until and including 18 December, Kambi has repurchased a total of 63,000 shares at a volume-weighted average price of 160.10 SEK per share.

During the period 12 December 2023 until 18 December 2023, shares in Kambi have been repurchased as follows:

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm by Carnegie Investment Bank AB on behalf of Kambi. Following the acquisitions and as of 18 December 2023, Kambi’s holding of its own shares amounted to 720,992 and the total number of issued shares in Kambi is 31,278,297. In total, a maximum of 3,127,830 shares may be repurchased to a maximum amount of EUR 2.8 million.

Information about all transactions carried out under the buyback programme, are available at Nasdaq Stockholm’s website (https://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/corporate-actions/repurchase-of-own-shares.). Furthermore, information on the buybacks is available on Kambi’s website (https://www.kambi.com/investors/share-information/).