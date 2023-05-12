Kambi Group signs on-property sportsbook partnership with WarHorse Gaming

Kambi to launch the first sportsbook in Nebraska with WarHorse Gaming.

Press release.- Kambi Group has signed an on-property sportsbook partnership with WarHorse Gaming, LLC, a division of Ho-Chunk, Inc., and a commercial entity regulated by the Nebraska Racing Gaming Commission.

The long-term agreement will see WarHorse Gaming open the first sportsbook in the state of Nebraska with an initial launch at WarHorse Casino Lincoln in the coming weeks, followed by an additional launch at WarHorse Casino Omaha in 2024.

The Kambi sportsbook at WarHorse Casino Lincoln will complement 400 of the newest slot machines, along with simulcast and live thoroughbred racing. Both WarHorse properties will benefit from Kambi’s premium on-property sportsbook technology, including the Kambi kiosk, Bring Your Own Device technology and award-winning Bet Builder product.

The launch of Nebraska’s first sportsbook further highlights Kambi’s track record as a leader in facilitating market-first launches thanks to its regulatory expertise and operating record in both the United States and around the world.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi chief executive officer and co-founder, said: “We are delighted to sign this partnership with WarHorse Gaming to provide leading on-property sports betting solutions to the operator’s properties in the state of Nebraska.

“As sports betting continues to expand across the US, we are proud to launch the first sportsbook in Nebraska and to power another market-first for one of our partners.”

Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., said: “WarHorse is excited to partner with Kambi to launch Nebraska’s first sportsbook. Kambi’s industry-leading platform will enhance the gaming experience WarHorse offers for our guests.”