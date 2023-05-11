Kambi appoints Camilo Millon to lead Latin American commercial expansion

Camilo Millon will be speaking at the Kambi Festival of Sportsbook.

Experienced industry executive joins the world’s trusted sports betting partner as sales director LatAm.

Press release.- Kambi has strengthened its commercial team with the appointment of experienced industry executive Camilo Millon as Sales Director LatAm.

Millon will oversee Kambi’s commercial expansion throughout the region, leading sales processes for Kambi’s full turnkey sportsbook and range of modularised services, including the award-winning Kambi Bet Builder.

He brings a wealth of betting and gaming experience to Kambi, having worked as an executive with several leading industry bodies and most recently serving as Head of Sales (LatAm and Spain) for virtual sports supplier Kiron Interactive.

Kambi has established itself as the sportsbook supplier of choice throughout Latin America, powering Colombian market leaders BetPlay and RushBet, and recently entered into a sports betting partnership with Brazilian daily fantasy sports operator Rei do Pitaco ahead of the anticipated passage of regulation.

Sarah Robertson, Kambi SVP of sales, said: “We are delighted to welcome Camilo to the Kambi team during what is an incredibly exciting time for the business.

“The proven track record and commercial experience he brings will be immensely valuable as we look to build on our momentum throughout Latin America and beyond.”

Millon added: “I am very pleased to have joined Kambi, the world’s leading provider of next-generation sports betting entertainment.

“The company already has an extensive footprint in Latin America and I am excited to help take this to the next level, growing the business throughout the region and capitalising on the spread of sports betting regulation.”

Camilo Millon will be speaking at the Kambi Festival of Sportsbook, which runs from 6-9 June. See the agenda and add sessions to your calendar here: www.kambi.com/festival