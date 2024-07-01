Kambi Group appoints Werner Becher as new CEO

Becher, who until recently led Sportradar’s EMEA and LatAm business and was previously CEO at European operator Interwetten, will succeed Kristian Nylén in late July.

Press release.- Kambi Group has announced former Sportradar chief Werner Becher has been appointed as the company’s new CEO, succeeding the outgoing Kristian Nylén.

According to the company’s press release, Becher will officially take on the role on July 25, the day after the second quarter financial results are published.

Kambi Group’s press release states: “Following a thorough search and selection process comprised of a strong pool of candidates, Becher has been assigned to lead Kambi into its next phase of growth, having previously held senior positions within the sports betting industry, both in B2B and B2C companies, alongside earlier experience gained in the technology sector.”

Becher was a key figure at global sports data and betting supplier Sportradar for four years from 2019, initially as Managing Director of its US-facing Betting arm before assuming the position of CEO of its Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America business.

Becher played a key role in Sportradar’s successful Nasdaq IPO in September 2021. He was previously CEO of European betting and gaming operator Interwetten for eight years, leading the company through sustained growth. Most recently, Becher worked as an independent investor and advisor.

“Upon joining Kambi, Becher will focus on enhancing the company’s success and maintaining its status as the industry’s leading sports betting partner. Kambi has recently adopted a modularisation strategy, opening its platform, incubating its AI-pricing division Tzeract, and acquiring complementary businesses Abios and Shape Games”, the company said.

Becher commented: “I am honoured to take on the position of CEO at Kambi Group, a company that has been at the forefront of this industry for many years and one which I have the utmost respect and admiration for.

“I join Kambi at an exciting time in its evolution, as it continues to open up its service and widen its addressable market. I am excited to work closely with the Board, our executive team, and our talented employees across the world to deliver on the fantastic opportunities ahead of us.”

Anders Ström, chair of the board and co-founder of Kambi, said: “We are delighted to welcome Werner Becher as the new CEO of Kambi. Werner is an exceptionally suitable successor to Kristian Nylén.

“With extensive industry experience, strong entrepreneurial spirit, proven business acumen, and exceptional drive, we are confident Werner is the right choice to lead Kambi into a new era.”

The hire of Becher comes after Kambi co-founder Nylén announced in January he would, upon the appointment of a successor, step down from the position he has held since 2010. In May, Nylén was elected to the Kambi board of directors at the Company’s Annual General Meeting. Nylén will provide ongoing support to Becher to ensure a seamless handover.