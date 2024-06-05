Abios, part of the Kambi Group, partners with Brazilian operator Rei do Pitaco for fantasy esoccer

Through this new partnership, Abios will provide esoccer streams, probabilities and widgets to Rei do Pitaco.

Press release.- Kambi Group continues to build momentum behind its modularisation strategy with the announcement its esports division Abios has partnered with Rei do Pitaco (RDP), a Brazilian daily fantasy sports operator, to power its fantasy esoccer product.

Kambi Group said: “Since launching in 2019 RDP has grown to become the leading DFS operator in Brazil with more than 17 million app downloads, and under the terms of the partnership will leverage Abios’ esoccer product to offer fantasy esoccer to a large customer database across the country.”

Abios’ esoccer product covers more than 11,000 matches every month, and harnesses real-time data from leading rights holders and automated modelling overseen by an experienced team. It has powered esoccer across the Kambi network since November 2023, ranking consistently among the top leagues by the number of bets.

This modular service agreement expands the Kambi and RDP partnership, which will see RDP leverage Kambi’s technology to expand into sports betting in Brazil upon regulation.

Anton Janér, managing director at Abios, said: “We are delighted to have signed this long-term partnership with Rei do Pitaco to power fantasy esoccer for millions of players across Brazil, providing 24/7 content that perfectly complements their existing DFS offer.

“Rei do Pitaco’s passion for providing customers with engaging, cutting-edge products mirrors our own, and we are excited to work closely with them to deliver next-generation esports experiences.”

Kiko Augusto, COO and Co-founder at Rei do Pitaco, said: “We are pleased to be expanding our relationship with the Kambi Group through this partnership with Abios. We are always looking to enhance the range of products we offer our customers, and integrating Abios’ market-leading esoccer product is a move that makes complete sense.”