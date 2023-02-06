Kambi extends multi-channel sportsbook partnership with Sun International

Sun International is the operator of the country's leading online betting brand, SunBet.

Press release.- Kambi Group, the world’s trusted sports betting partner, has agreed on an extension to its multi-channel sportsbook partnership with Sun International, one of Africa’s leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment groups.

The new agreement is a multi-year extension to the successful online and retail sportsbook partnership in South Africa the two companies have enjoyed since November 2017.

Sun International, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, is the operator of the country’s leading online betting brand, SunBet, and owner of some of South Africa’s most prestigious casinos and hotel resorts.

As part of the agreement, Kambi will continue to provide Sun International with its market-leading sports betting technology and services.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and Co-founder said: “We are pleased to have extended our sportsbook partnership with Sun International, one of the continent’s premier gaming and hospitality groups.

“Since we first partnered in 2017, Sun International has become a valuable partner to Kambi and we look forward to seeing the company’s SunBet online betting brand continue to go from strength to strength.”

Simon Gregory, SunBet CEO, said: “Sun International is delighted to continue its successful sports betting partnership with Kambi and to continue leveraging the company’s award-winning technology and services.

“We have ambitious plans for the SunBet brand over the coming years and I am thrilled we will continue to do this with the support of a world-leading B2B sportsbook like Kambi.”