Kambi Group repurchases over 100,000 shares as part of a buyback program

Kambi Group repurchased 106,976 shares under its buyback program, adhering to its approved mandate, during May 3-9, 2023.

Press release.- Kambi Group has announced its share buyback program that started on May 3, 2023, which has resulted in the repurchase of a total of 106,976 shares at a volume-weighted average price of 199.04 SEK per share.

The buyback program was approved at an extraordinary general meeting in June 2022 and aims to provide added value to shareholders while giving the Board flexibility with Kambi’s capital structure. The shares were repurchased between May 3 and May 9 and were conducted following the Maltese Companies Act and other applicable rules. Carnegie Investment Bank AB carried out all acquisitions on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm on behalf of Kambi.

The total number of Kambi shares issued is 31,278,297, and as of May 9, 2023, Kambi’s holding of its own shares amounted to 630,476. The maximum amount of shares that can be repurchased under the program is 3,106,480 shares, with a maximum cost of €7.2m.

Detailed information about all transactions carried out under the buyback program can be found on Nasdaq Stockholm’s website, while information about the buybacks is available on Kambi’s website.