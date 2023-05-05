Kambi extends sportsbook partnership with long-term partner Paf

Contract extension continues a successful partnership that saw Paf first launch on Kambi’s sports betting platform in 2011.

Press release.- Kambi has extended its online sportsbook partnership with Paf, an international gaming operator and one of Kambi’s longest-serving partners.

The contract renewal builds on the successful partnership that began more than a decade ago when Paf launched as one of Kambi’s first sportsbook partners in 2011.

The new agreement will see Paf continue to leverage Kambi’s award-winning technology and services to aid its strategy in multiple regulated markets across Europe.

Licensed and controlled by the local Government of Åland in Finland, the operator is currently live in Finland, Sweden, Spain, Latvia and Estonia with the main brand Paf. The Swedish focused sub-brands No Account Bet and Speedy Bet have also been added to the Paf group of brands.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi’s chief executive officer and co-founder, said: “I am delighted to extend our partnership with Paf which has been a valued partner of Kambi for more than a decade.

“Paf was the first partner we signed when Kambi was founded and the fact they remain a Kambi partner to this day is a testament to the strength of our leading sportsbook technology.”

Kim Johansson, chief gaming officer at Paf, said: “Kambi has played an important role in our journey as we have continued to establish Paf in regulated European markets.”

“The Kambi betting client, combined with a broad suite of great products have helped us to deliver an excellent experience for our customers, and we are excited at the prospect of building on this in 2023 and beyond.”