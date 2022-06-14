KaFe Rocks expands in US with launch of sports betting hub

The firm’s website USBetting.org will offer information on legal online gambling in US with lists of licensed betting sites.

US.- Kafe Rocks, an affiliate that’s part of Glitnor Group, has announced the launch of its website USBetting.org. The online hub will provide information on legal online gambling in the US with lists of licensed US betting sites.

USBetting will also include guides to payment options, mobile betting apps, bonuses, and free bets. The announcement comes after KaFe Rocks launched USCasinos in 2021.

Glitnor Group, whose brands include Lucky Casino and Gambola, announed in February that it would acquire KaFe Rocks to lead its entry into lead generation and complement its B2C online casino brands and B2B business. KaFe Rocks’ brands include time2play.com.