JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino plus renovation

The venue has updated its hotel lobby, guest rooms and conference centre.

US.- The JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino in Summerlin has issued a press release detailing its hotel lobby, guest rooms and conference centre in a $75m multi-year resort renovation in stunning “elevated” purple prose. It says the new design blends Spanish colonial-style architecture with modern elements, grand archways, large open spaces and light muted earth tones with jewel tone accents. Sweet, huh?

The guest rooms boast 560 square feet of interiors equipped with residential dining tables, couches, ceiling fans, 65-inch smart TVs and coffee machines. Other recent renovations include the fitness centre, Hydra Lounge relaxation area and spa. The casino floor has a new lighting package and carpet, fresh paint and wall coverings, and a new high-limit slot room. Renovation plans will continue in 2025.

Michelle McHugh, vice president and general manager of JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino, said: “Nestled within the stunning desert landscape, golf courses, and shopping districts, our resort offers guests a rejuvenating oasis where uplifting hospitality and elevated experiences enable them to unwind and indulge in the very best of Las Vegas.

“Set across 54 lush acres, our resort is crafted to inspire well-being and a deep connection with the destination, offering the best of both worlds – from wellness-centered amenities to iconic casino experiences, all within the vibrant expanse of our grounds.”