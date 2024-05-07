Rampart Casino Resort at Summerlin opens new slots room

The 50,000-square-foot casino is located at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa.

US.- Rampart Casino Resort at Summerlin, the 50,000-square-foot casino at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa, has announced the opening of its high-limit slots room. The area features a high-limit slot progressive.

Sam Garritano, vice president of casino operations at Rampart Casino, said: “While we offer numerous loose penny slot machines throughout the regular slot floor, our new High Limit Slots Room truly focuses on the discerning needs of the high-limit slot gambler. And with the introduction of the first-ever progressive jackpot just for our high-limit slot players, it’s poised to become the ultimate destination for local high rollers.”

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.29bn in March

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.29bn in gaming revenue in March. That’s a decrease of 1.5 per cent year-on-year, ending a streak of eight consecutive monthly increases.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $715.8m, down 1.2 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.13bn, a 1.5 per cent decrease. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue decrease 3.8 per cent year-on-year.