Nevada’s Rampart Casino launches Rampart Online app

The app offers five-card draw poker on mobile devices.

US.- Rampart Casino in Nevada has launched the mobile app Rampart Online offering real-money five-card draw poker in the state. The casino has launched the app with igaming operator Real Gaming. The app is available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Michelle McHugh, vice president and general manager at Rampart Casino, said: “Our customers are always looking for new ways to connect with us, and now we’re excited to offer 5 Card Draw Poker in a fast-paced, mobile-first format that our players can’t get enough of. This launch represents our commitment to bringing innovative gaming experiences to Nevada players.”

Lawrence Vaughan, co-founder of Real Gaming, said: “We’ve always focused on product and player experience, and this is the culmination of that commitment to excellence. Players have been asking us for this for some time. It’s a real paradigm shift. We believe players won’t want to miss this exciting new way to play.”

The 50,000-square-foot Rampart Casino offers more than 1,300 slot machines, more than 20 gaming tables, a 300-seat Bingo Room and a sportsbook.

Meanwhile, the Nevada Gaming Commission is to decide whether to allow wagering accounts to be used for non-gambling purchases at casinos, such as meals, retail items and other expenses. Currently, accounts are limited to gambling transactions, but operators and the Nevada Gaming Control Board have recommended the change as a step toward modernising the state’s gaming regulations.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.28m in revenue in October, down 2.19 per cent from October 2023. The state collected $79.6m in fees based upon taxable revenue, a 4.24 per cent decrease. The Las Vegas Strip generated $692m, down 3.12 per cent year-over-year. Clark County, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.11bn, down 2.15 per cent.

Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, reported $91.2m, down 4.87 per cent. Elko County posted $31.7m, down 6.4 per cent.