Judd Trump named ambassador for crypto betting brand Vave

Vave has named Judd Trump MBE as its global brand ambassador.

UK.- The Curaçao-licensed crypto betting brand Vave has named English snooker player Judd Trump MBE as its new global brand ambassador. One of 11 players to have completed snooker’s Triple Crown, Trump will help the operator expand its global marketing efforts.

The 33-year-old snooker player will appear in international marketing campaigns and participate in social media giveaways as part of a deal brokered by Nick Hunter of TWP.

Vave said: “We are so excited to have a world class talent like Judd Trump on board with us. We are all huge fans of snooker and were super excited for his recent Masters victory! We believe that Judd will be an undisputed legend in the snooker world and partnering with him helps us share the same recognition in our own right.”

Trump won the World Championship in 2019, the UK Championship in 2011 and has won the Masters twice, including in January this year. He was the World Snooker Tour’s (WST) Player of the Year in three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021.

He said: “I’m very excited to represent Vave, it’s one of the fastest growing crypto brands right now. They have an amazing product and super professional team behind it, which is important for me as a professional athlete.”

