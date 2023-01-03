BetConstruct approved by MGA to allow player deposits in cryptocurrencies

BetConstruct white-label partners have the opportunity to allow their players to deposit using cryptocurrencies.

Vivaro Limited has been approved by the Malta Gaming Authority to start accepting player deposits using cryptocurrencies (Virtual Financial Assets as referred to under the Maltese legislation.)

Press release.- BetConstruct’s aspiration to always innovate and provide its partners with the latest and most effective tools and options to compete and grow their operations, has made this approval possible.

BetConstruct white-label partners, including Vbet.net, who operate under Vivaro Limited have the opportunity to allow their players to deposit using cryptocurrencies, which in turn allows them to grow their operation by targeting players that use cryptocurrencies and increase their satisfaction and engagement.

On another note, earlier this year, the complete betting & iGaming platform provider, BetConstruct announced the launch of Fasttoken where over 70+ leading iGaming content developers agreed to include FTN as a supported cryptocurrency.

