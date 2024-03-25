Jordan Maynard named interim chair of Massachusetts Gaming Commission

Maynard’s appointment follows the retirement of Cathy Judd-Stein.

US.- The Office of Governor Maura Healey has announced the appointment of commissioner Jordan Maynard as interim chair of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC). Maynard’s appointment follows the retirement of Cathy Judd-Stein.

Maynard was appointed commissioner in 2022. He previously served as director of boards and commissions for the Office of the Governor from 2019 to 2022. He also worked as an external affairs manager at the Division of Professional Licensure, today the Division of Occupational Licensure. Before entering state service, Maynard worked as a civil attorney, including as an advocate for individuals with disabilities before the Social Security Administration.

Governor Maura Healey said: “Since joining the commission, Jordan Maynard has proven to be a leader in this space. He has worked with people across the gaming industry and has helped oversee Massachusetts gaming regulations. We are grateful for his service as he takes over as interim chair and look forward to working with him more closely. In the meantime, we continue our search for a permanent chair.”

Maynard commented: “I am honored that Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll have entrusted me with this responsibility and thank my fellow commissioners, who are essential to the continued success of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, for their partnership and support.

“Since beginning as a commissioner, I have been consistently impressed with the level of professionalism and expertise displayed by the commission staff. Without this committed team, commissioners would not be able to execute our responsibilities. We will lean on their experience and judgement as we continue addressing the issues facing the Massachusetts gaming, horse racing, and sports wagering industries. I look forward to working with our licensees and stakeholders to continue prioritizing consumer protections and responsible gaming.”

The MGC has appointed Dean Serpa as its new executive director. Meanwhile, Caitlin Monahan was named director of the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB).