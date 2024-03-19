Massachusetts casino and sports betting revenue hits $153.1m in February

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has released last month’s figures.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that the state generated $153.1m in taxable gaming revenue for February. Casino wagering generated $100.5m and sports betting $52.5m.

Encore Boston Harbor reported $64.4m in gross gaming revenue from table games and slots. MGM Springfield reported $22.9m and Plainridge Park Casino $13.2m. To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.67bn in taxes and assessments since the respective openings of each gaming facility.

The MGC reported that $542.5m was wagered on sports: $530.2m online and $12.2m at casinos. To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $118.56m in taxes and assessments since sports wagering began in person on January 31, 2023, and online on March 10, 2023.

EBH, MGM and PPC are licensed as Category 1 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a retail sportsbook at their respective property. Category 1 operators are taxed at 15 per cent of TSWR. Barstool Sportsbook, BetMGM, Betr, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, Fanatics Betting & Gaming, FanDuel and WynnBet are licensed as Category 3 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a mobile or online sportsbook. They are taxed at 20 per cent.

Some 45 per cent of tax revenue is allotted to the General Fund, 17.5 per cent to the Workforce Investment Trust Fund, 27.5 per cent to the Gaming Local Aid Fund, 1 per cent to the Youth Development and Achievement Fund and 9 per cent to the Public Health Trust Fund.