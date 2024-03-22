Massachusetts Gaming Commission appoints Dean Serpa as executive director

It’s also named Caitlin Monahan as director of the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has appointed Dean Serpa as its new executive director. He replaced Todd Grossman, who has been serving in the role on an interim basis since November.

Serpa has served in senior roles throughout Massachusetts state government including for the office of governor Charlie Baker. He currently serves as the chair of the Massachusetts Gaming Policy Advisory Committee (GPAC).

Commissioner Eileen O’Brien added: “Dean’s unparalleled operations experience and record of leadership and service to the Commonwealth will allow him to step into the role of executive director and have an immediate impact on the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. His time as chair of the Gaming Policy Advisory Committee will provide him with an essential level of familiarity regarding MGC policies and programs as he begins his tenure.”

Serpa commented: “I want to thank the commissioners for entrusting me with this important role, and I look forward to joining the committed team at the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. I am passionate about moving projects from inception to competition and working with teams to get things done – I am excited to build on my experience with GPAC as I get started as executive director of the Commission.”

Meanwhile, Caitlin Monahan has been named director of the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB). Monahan was a litigator in the Boston office of the law firm WilmerHale. She started her career as an assistant in the executive office of Public Safety and Security.

Chair Cathy Judd-Stein said: “Caitlin has been a valued member of the MGC team for a number of years, first in the legal division and recently as interim IEB director – this experience will help ensure her success as she begins this new role. Her contributions have been essential to the work of the MGC in the regulation and oversight of casino gaming, horse racing, and establishing sports wagering in the Commonwealth, and I know she will continue to meet and surpass our high expectations as a leader of our organization.”

Monahan said: “I am excited for this important opportunity to lead the Commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau. Having served in the MGC’s legal division previously and in this role on an interim basis, I know the essential work in front of us and look forward to continue to collaborate with my colleagues across the MGC to ensure the integrity and safety of gaming in the Commonwealth.”