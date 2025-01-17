1xBet to participate in ICE Barcelona and iGB Affiliate exhibitions

ICE Barcelona 2025 will be held from January 20 to 22, and iGB Affiliate 2025 from January 20 to 23.

Press release.- Global bookmaker 1xBet will start the year by participating in the most important international forums. ICE Barcelona 2025 will be held from January 20 to 22, and iGB Affiliate 2025 from January 20 to 23. The 1xBet team will be happy to meet with colleagues and exhibition guests as well as talk about unique earning opportunities with the brand’s affiliate program.

Both events will be held at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via and bring together leading industry professionals. ICE Barcelona 2025 will cover all key segments, from betting and casinos to esports and mobile gaming. Attendees will get acquainted with the latest technologies, discuss trends, and establish important business connections. iGB Affiliate 2025 will focus on affiliate marketing, and over 8,000 affiliates and experts will attend the event.

1xBet team said it is pleased to participate in the ICE Barcelona and iGB Affiliate exhibitions, which are one of the largest platforms for exchanging ideas and expanding professional contacts. The company strives to play a key role in shaping the future of the gambling industry and is happy to share its experience. In 2025, 1xBet plans to offer its partners more favourable conditions and innovative solutions to open up new opportunities for stable and high earnings.

The company stated: “The 1xPartners program is one of the best in the industry. It unites over 100,000 affiliates worldwide and enjoys more than 3,000,000 users. ICE Barcelona and IGB Affiliate participants will learn more about the collaboration benefits, favourable conditions, and new tools. Contact your 1xBet manager and make an appointment!”