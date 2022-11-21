Jamul Casino launches viewing parties for World Cup

The California venue is holding events to watch matches on its new wall of screens.

US.- Jamul Casino, in San Diego, California, is holding viewing events for every World Cup match on its new 10-by-18-foot wall of screens at the JIVe Lounge.

President and general manager of Jamul Casino, Mary Cheeks, said: “The World Cup is the perfect opportunity to showcase our new wall of screens in JIVe Lounge. It will offer fans an unparalleled, immersive experience—second only to being at a live game in person. With our food & beverage specials and the camaraderie of other fans, it should be a really special way to enjoy the competition. Go USA!”

Jamul Casino marked its sixth anniversary in October. It hosted public and private events with live entertainment and thousands of dollars’ worth of giveaways. The opening event included a cake-cutting ceremony in the JIVe Lounge on October 7.

California voters reject sports betting proposals

Voters in California have rejected proposals to legalise sports betting in California on November 8’s ballot. Both tribal-backed Proposition 26 and commercial-supported Proposition 27 failed to pass. Some $500m is reported to have been spent on the campaigns for proposals to open a market in the US’s most populous state, making it the most expensive campaign yet.

Proposition 26, backed by California’s Native American tribal governments, would have legalised sports betting at tribal casinos, while allowing them also to offer craps and roulette. It was opposed by operators of card rooms, who worried about a provision allowing individuals to bring civil lawsuits against the card clubs over disputes in state gaming law.

Proposition 27 would have legalised online and mobile sports betting. It was put on the ballot by sports betting companies such as DraftKings and FanDuel, major players in the US market since the Supreme Court overturned a federal ban on sports wagering in 2018.