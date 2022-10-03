California’s Jamul Casino celebrates 6th anniversary

The venue will celebrate with food, live entertainment and giveaways.

The casino’s 6th anniversary celebration will feature events for VIPs and the general public.

US.- Jamul Casino in California will mark its sixth anniversary this month. It will host public and private events on October 7 and 8. with live entertainment and thousands of dollars’ worth of giveaways.

The opening event will include a cake-cutting ceremony in the JIVe Lounge on Friday, October 7. On Saturday, randomly-selected slot or table games players will win $1,000 in free play. There will also be live entertainment and a special buffet.

Jamul Casino will also host events for VIP members of its Sweetwater Rewards programme on Saturday, October 8. The $430m casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars and lounges.

Jamul Casino signs deal with Video King

The Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation, owner and operator of Jamul Casino, has signed an agreement with Video King. The company will provide its Bingo Treasures game in partnership with Parlay Games.

Bingo Treasures offers traditional bingo game elements, including the ability to pick numbers and play for a common game-ending pattern on a 5×5 bingo card.