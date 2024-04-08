Jackpot Digital to install gaming machines at Oklahoma casinos

Jackpot Digital has signed a distribution deal with A&W Enterprises.

US.- Jackpot Digital has signed a distribution agreement with A&W Enterprises to distribute, install and service the Jackpot Blitz casino machines at tribal casinos in Oklahoma and other regions.

Jackpot CEO, Jake Kalpakian, said: “We are excited to collaborate with A&W Enterprises as we expand into the Oklahoma market. A&W Enterprises is a trusted distributor with a long-standing reputation and deep relationships in this market. We anticipate that this turnkey relationship will accelerate our ability to deploy our Jackpot Blitz machines into many well-known casinos throughout Oklahoma.”

Recently, Jackpot Digital received licensing approval from Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Garming Regulatory Authority to install electronic table games at Grand Casino Mille Lacs in Onamia, Minnesota. The company installed two of its dealerless Jackpot Blitz electronic table games at the property.