Jackpot Digital to install EGTs at Grand Casino Mille Lacs

US.- Jackpot Digital is to install its electronic table games (ETGs) at Grand Casino Mille Lacs in Onamia, Minnesota. The firm has received licensing approval from Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Garming Regulatory Authority.

The company is scheduling the installation of two of its dealerless Jackpot Blitz electronic table games at the property.

Jackpot Digital recently received licensing approval to install its electronic table games (ETGs) at the Divi Carina Bay Resort Casino located in Christiansted, St. Croix, US Virgin Islands. It also recently received approval to install its ETGs at Gray Wolf Peak Casino in Missoula, Montana.