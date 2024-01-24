Oklahoma’s River Spirit Casino announces $17.5m revamp

It will add a new sports bar.

US.- River Spirit Casino and Resort, in Oklahoma, has announced an expansion that will include the largest sports viewing space in the state. The Gridiron, will include a sports bar, Top Golf Swing Suites, private watch party space and a VIP lounge in a 14,000 square foot space that was formerly Visions Buffet.

The expansion will cost $17.5m and will include a 53-foot by 14-foot high-resolution LED video wall with 54 televisions and 104 speakers for what the resort calls a “game-watching and audio experience like none other.”

Muscogee Nation principal chief David Hill said in a statement: “River Spirit Casino Resort is undoubtedly Tulsa’s premier entertainment destination. The addition of Gridiron Sports Bar will continue our commitment to bring exceptional entertainment experiences to our visitors, while elevating the guest experience to one that you cannot find anywhere else.”

The buffet area at the casino was closed in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the space has remained vacant since then. Work on converting the area began about a month ago and is expected to be completed in July.