Jackpot Digital receives approval to install ETGs at Divi Carina Bay

US.- Jackpot Digital has received licensing approval to install its electronic table games (ETGs) at the Divi Carina Bay Resort Casino located in Christiansted, St. Croix, US Virgin Islands. The Vendor’s licence awarded by the US Virgin Island Casino Control Commission was the final step required to install its Jackpot Blitz ETGs.

Jackpot Digital recently received approval to install its ETGs at Gray Wolf Peak Casino in Missoula, Montana. The firm gained licensing approval from the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes Tribal Gaming Commission.

The firm also received licensing approval to install ETGs at Rancheria Casino Resort located in Jackson, California. The firm has gained approval from the Jackson Rancheria Tribal Gaming Agency to install three Jackpot Blitz ETGs at the property.