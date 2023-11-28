Jackpot Digital receives approval to install electronic table games at Gray Wolf Peak Casino

The firm has gained licensing approval from the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes.

US.- Jackpot Digital has received approval to install its electronic table games (ETGs) at Gray Wolf Peak Casino in Missoula, Montana. The firm gained licensing approval from the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes Tribal Gaming Commission.

The vendor’s licence was the final step required for the company to install its casino machines at the venue. The firm is now scheduling the installation of its dealerless Jackpot Blitz ETGs. The firm manufactures ETGs for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industries, specialising in multiplayer gaming products, including casino games and poker.

Last week, Jackpot Digital received licensing approval to install three ETGs at Rancheria Casino Resort in Jackson, California.

Golden Entertainment completes sale of Montana distributed gaming operations

Gambling operator Golden Entertainment has completed the sale of its distributed gaming operations in Montana to J&J Ventures Gaming for $109m. The sale of operations in Nevada for $213.5m plus an estimated $34m of purchased cash remains pending, subject to closing conditions and the receipt of gaming regulatory approvals.

Golden Entertainment will enter into a five-year agreement under which J&J Gaming will support the gaming operations of Golden’s branded tavern locations in Nevada.