Jackpot Digital to install electronic table games at Rancheria Casino Resort

US.- Jackpot Digital has announced that it has received licensing approval to install electronic table games (ETGs) at Rancheria Casino Resort located in Jackson, California. The firm has gained approval from the Jackson Rancheria Tribal Gaming Agency and will install three Jackpot Blitz ETGs at the property.

The firm manufactures ETGs for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industries, specialising in multiplayer gaming products, including casino games and poker. The company has installed its products in several states, including at Win River Resort & Casino in Redding, California.

California sports betting ballot initiatives submitted to attorney general

Two ballot initiatives that time to give tribes exclusive rights to offer retail and online sports betting in California have been filed with the state’s attorney general. The submissions aim to put the Tribal Gaming Protection Act (23-0031) and The Sports Wagering Regulation and Tribal Gaming Protection Act (23-0030) on the 2024 election ballot in the state.

According to the Sports Wagering Regulation and Tribal Gaming Protection Act, “online and in-person sports wagering must be well-regulated by Indian tribes, the federal government, and the State of California, to stamp out the black market of illegal gambling operations and to allow adults, whose age-eligibility has been verified in person, the choice to participate in this activity with strong consumer protections.”