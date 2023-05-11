Jackpot.com launches in Ohio

It’s the second US launch for the online lottery ticket platform after it launched in Texas in January.

US.- The online lottery ticket platform Jackpot.com has launched in Ohio, its second US state after it launched in Texas in January. The company’s investors include the Haslam Sports Group, which owns the Cleveland Browns and the Columbus Crew, and Detroit Venture Partners, the venture arm of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s family office. Jackpot.com has also signed a marketing partnership with the Cleveland Guardians.

Jackpot’s app allows customers to play Powerball/Power Play, Mega Millions with Megaplier, Lucky for Life, and Rolling Cash 5. The app notifies users when draws take place and delivers winnings.

Jackpot.com CEO and co-founder Akshay K. Khanna said: “We’re thrilled to announce Jackpot’s launch in Ohio, the nation’s seventh-largest lottery market. This is a digital transformation in the lottery fueled by convenience, security, and safety, and we’re excited to help get Ohioans there.

“At Jackpot, we are simplifying the player experience and increasing accessibility by making it more convenient and secure for players to buy lottery tickets. We’re also offering safety guardrails that set a new standard for responsible gaming – all while ensuring players never miss a draw or misplace a ticket again.”

Jon Janoviak of the Cleveland Guardians added: “Jackpot.com is providing a unique and modern solution to make the lottery more convenient and accessible to citizens all across Ohio. The Guardians are proud to be announcing this partnership with Jackpot and are excited to see the positive change this brings, not only to our fans but Ohioans everywhere.”

Ohio casinos and racinos break revenue record in March

Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $217.7m in gambling revenue in March, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, surpassing the $216.3m record set in March 2022. Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $95m, up from $93.3m last March.

Jack Cleveland Casino generated $24.5m, followed by Hollywood Columbus with $23.5m. Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati ($22.9m) and Hollywood Toledo ($22.4m). Racinos posted revenue of $122.7m, level with 2022. MGM Northfield Park recorded $26m, Scioto Downs $21.6m, Miami Valley Gaming $20.3m, JACK Thistledown Racino $17.5m, Hollywood Mahoning Valley $14.4m, Hollywood Dayton $14.2m and Belterra Park $8.6m.