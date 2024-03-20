Jackpot.com launches in Arkansas

Customers can buy state lottery tickets and collect winnings online.

US.- The online lottery ticket platform Jackpot.com has announced its launch in Arkansas. The lottery app allows customers to buy state lottery tickets and collect winnings from their phone, desktop, or tablet.

Initially, Jackpot.com will offer Powerball, Mega Millions, LOTTO, Natural State Jackpot and Lucky for Life tickets. Jackpot.com also operates in Texas, Ohio, New York, and Massachusetts.

Jackpot.com CEO and co-founder Akshay K. Khanna said: “We’re thrilled to announce Jackpot.com’s launch in the Natural State. Jackpot.com is happy to help Arkansas lottery players order official state lottery tickets online with increased safety, security, and convenience. At Jackpot.com, we’re always striving to increase accessibility and elevate the player experience by making it more convenient and secure for players to order lottery tickets, ensuring players don’t lose a winning ticket.”

Eric Hagler, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery executive director, added: “We’re excited to welcome Jackpot.com, our third courier in the state to Arkansas. They will be operating through their retail location, Lucky Choice, in Little Rock. These couriers make playing lottery for our players more convenient. Our players enjoy options and Jackpot.com gives them another avenue for playing our games.”

Arkansas sports betting handle reaches $50.7m in January

Arkansas’ sports betting handle was $50.7m in January, up 53.7 per cent year-on-year, but down 4.3 per cent compared to December 2023. Online spending amounted to $46.2m, while retail sportsbooks took $4.5m.

The Arkansas Racing Commission reported an all-time monthly high of nearly $5.9m in sports betting revenue. It was the third time in four months that operator winnings cleared $5m.