Arkansas sports betting handle reaches $50.7m in January

US.- Arkansas’ sports betting handle was $50.7m in January, up 53.7 per cent year-on-year, but down 4.3 per cent compared to December 2023. Online spending amounted to $46.2m, while retail sportsbooks took $4.5m.

The Arkansas Racing Commission reported an all-time monthly high of nearly $5.9m in sports betting revenue. It was the third time in four months that operator winnings cleared $5m. Arkansas sportsbooks had only surpassed $1m in revenue four times since launching in July 2019. Sports betting apps went live in February 2022. Arkansas has three mobile operators: BetSaracen, Betly Sportsbook, and Oaklawn Racing’s in-house app through SB Tech.