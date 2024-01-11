Jackpot.com launches in Massachusetts

The app allows customers to buy official state lottery tickets and collect winnings from their phone.

The online lottery ticket platform will offer Powerball, Mega Millions, Mass Cash, and Lucky for Life tickets.

US.- The online lottery ticket platform Jackpot.com has announced its launch in Massachusetts. The lottery app will offer Powerball, Mega Millions, Mass Cash, and Lucky for Life tickets, with more games to be included soon.

The app allows customers to buy official state lottery tickets and collect winnings from their phone, desktop or tablet. It will give a new experience to customers across all stages of play, from buying tickets to notifying customers when they win, to securely transferring winnings immediately into their account. To celebrate the Massachusetts launch, customers can receive a free ticket by entering promo code MASS on their first play.

Jackpot.com has been entering states at pace in recent months having launched in New York in August. The app allows customers to order tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, New York Lotto and Pick 10. It launched in Ohio in May and in Texas in January, 2023.

Akshay Khanna, Jackpot.com CEO & Co-founder, said: “We’re excited to bring Jackpot.com to Massachusetts and offer customers a better experience to get in on the fun and try their luck on a winning ticket. Every year, billions of dollars from the lottery go unclaimed due to lost tickets or otherwise. When you play the lottery with Jackpot.com on your phone, tablet, or computer, there’s no missing out on jackpots and your winnings are instantly transferred to you.”

Massachusetts casino and sports betting revenue hits $155.8m in October

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported that the state generated $155.8m in taxable gaming revenue for October. Casino wagering generated $96.6m and sports betting $59.2m.

Encore Boston Harbor reported $62.3m in gross gaming revenue from table games and slots. MGM Springfield reported $21.5m and Plainridge Park Casino $12.7m. To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.57bn in taxes and assessments since the respective openings of each gaming facility.