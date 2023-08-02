Jackpot platform launches in New York

The app has already launched in Ohio and in Texas.

The online lottery platform allows customers to buy tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, New York Lotto and Pick 10.

US.- The online lottery ticket platform Jackpot.com has launched in New York. The app allows customers to order tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, New York Lotto and Pick 10. It launched in Ohio in May and in Texas in January.

The courier service purchases tickets on behalf of its customers from official state lottery retailers, displaying a scan of their ticket and transferring winnings of up to $600 in real-time. If a prize over $600 is won, Jackpot.com sends the winning ticket to the player so they can collect the winnings from the New York Lottery.

With investments from Yankee Global Enterprises (New York Yankees) and the Tisch family (co-owners of the New York Giants), Jackpot.com is launching a marketing partnership with the New York Yankees.

Jackpot.com CEO and co-founder Akshay K. Khanna said: “We’re thrilled to announce Jackpot.com’s launch in the Empire State, the nation’s second-largest lottery market. Jackpot.com is happy to help New Yorkers order official state lottery tickets online with increased safety, security and convenience. At Jackpot.com, we’re always striving to increase accessibility and elevate the player experience by making it more convenient and secure for players to order lottery tickets, ensuring players don’t lose a winning ticket.”

New York Yankees senior vice president Tony Bruno added: “The Jackpot.com platform has an innovative design and provides users an easily accessible interface to order official lottery tickets. We know that it will be enjoyed by consumers, and the Yankees are excited to see it launch in New York State.”

Carolyn Tisch, co-owner of the New York Giants, commented: “We think Jackpot.com has one of the best and most progressive solutions on the market to make the lottery more accessible to tens of millions of New Yorkers. We are thrilled to be part of Jackpot.com’s expansion in New York and its mission to positively change the way New Yorkers order official state lottery tickets.”

The New York Lottery is the largest and most profitable lottery in North America. It generated $10.4bn in sales in the 2022 fiscal year.

New York sports betting handle reaches $1.17bn in June

New York’s sports betting handle was $1.17bn in June, up 11.3 per cent year-on-year but 14 per cent lower than in May of this year ($1.36bn). According to the New York Gaming Commission, revenue reached $103.8m, down 31.7 per cent from May but up 42 per cent compared to June 2022.

New York’s operators finished June with an 8.6 per cent hold, which was down 2.5 points from the previous month. Reported tax revenue was $52.9m, the lowest since August 2022.