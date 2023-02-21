Jackpocket signs sponsorship deal with iHeartMedia New York

The lottery firm has been named the digital lottery courier for Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show.

US.- iHeartMedia New York has named Jackpocket as its Official Digital Lottery Courier for Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show. iHeartMedia New York listeners will be subjected to lottery updates on draws and high jackpots while additional messages will be voiced by Duran or Skeery Jones if Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots reach $300m.

There will be additional coverage on Q104.3 and 710WOR and at the Jump Start to Summer and End of Summer Bash events. Jackpocket ads will run across stations with a mix of formats.

Jackpocket CEO and founder Peter Sullivan said: “We want to share the timeless game of the lottery with everyone. Elvis Duran and the Morning Show is a staple of New York, and we’re looking forward to sharing the option to play the lottery easily, conveniently, and safely with his devoted listeners. This partnership with iHeartMedia New York will continue our mission of making the lottery more accessible to everyone.”

Duran added: “Every time we talk about the lottery on our show, I shut everything down to pull out my phone and open the Jackpocket app. Jackpocket is the best invention ever – love them!”

Alex Zagryn, head of sales at Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, commented: “We are beyond thrilled to announce Jackpocket as the official digital lottery courier of Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show. This allows us to continue to share our love and affinity with this amazing brand with our millions of listeners and followers.”

Last year, Jackpocket reported record in user activity and sales for Powerball on its lottery courier app. Lottery players who used the Jackpocket app accounted for 2 per cent of national ticket sales between August 6 and November 7.

Last month, Jackpocket announced its launch in Arizona in partnership with Circle K. Lottery players in the state can use Jackpocket to play a variety of online games, including Powerball, Mega Millions, The Pick, Fantasy 5 and Pick 3.