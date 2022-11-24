Jackpocket app reports record participation in Powerball sales

Jackpocket users were responsible for up to 11 per cent of Powerball ticket sales in 14 states.

US.- The lottery firm Jackpocket has reported a record in user activity and sales for Powerball on its lottery courier app. Lottery players who used the Jackpocket app accounted for 2 per cent of national ticket sales between August 6 and November 7.

Jackpocket users were responsible for up to 11 per cent of Powerball ticket sales in the 14 states where it operates. The highest sales were in New York, Arkansas, Texas, and New Jersey.

Jackpocket co-founder and CEO Peter Sullivan said: “With the $2.04bn Powerball drawing on November 7, Jackpocket had its best day ever with its highest number of ticket orders and daily active users.

“Jackpocket was founded on the idea that the lottery should be accessible and convenient to play, and we were extremely proud to help lottery players participate in the history-making Powerball run. Not to mention, we’re thrilled for the nearly 500,000 Jackpocket users who won a Powerball prize from the convenience of their phone.”

The company has entered several sponsorship agreements recently, including with the New York Islanders, the ESPN New York sports app and the New York Mets. It’s also launched its third-party lottery app in Idaho. Through the app, players can place ticket orders, view an image of their ticket, and check lottery results. Winners can receive prizes of up to $599 directly through the platform.

In July, Jackpocket announced a launch in Montana.