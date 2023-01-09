Jackpocket partners with Circle K to launch in Arizona

Players in the state can access a variety of online games through the lottery app, including Powerball, Mega Millions, The Pick, Fantasy 5, and Pick 3.

US.- The lottery company Jackpocket has announced its launch in Arizona in partnership with Circle K. Lottery players in the state can use Jackpocket to play a variety of online games, including Powerball, Mega Millions, The Pick, Fantasy 5 and Pick 3.

Through the app, players can place ticket orders, view their tickets, check results, receive prizes up to $599 and make payouts. To celebrate its launch in the state, the firm is offering players their first lottery ticket free – new players can receive a $2 lottery ticket by entering the code HEYAZ at checkout.

Melissa Lessard, head of North American Marketing at Circle K, said: “Circle K is proud to partner with Jackpocket to make this fun, user-friendly experience available to every player in Arizona. We strive to make our customers’ lives a little easier every day, and our partnership with Jackpocket aligns closely with this mission by making lottery more accessible, user-oriented and convenient.”

Jackpocket CEO and founder, Peter Sullivan, added: “Circle K is known around the world for offering quality products and services and is one of the top lottery retailers in Arizona. Together, we are excited to offer long-time lottery enthusiasts and new players a more accessible and fun way to play their favourite lottery games. At Jackpocket, we are committed to innovating the digital gaming space in a safe and meaningful manner to ensure player safety.”

In October, Jackpocket launched a third-party lottery app in Idaho, and, in July, the firm also announced its arrival in Montana.

Recently, Jackpocket reported record user activity and sales for Powerball on its lottery courier app. Lottery players who used the Jackpocket app accounted for 2 per cent of national ticket sales between August 6 and November 7.

Jackpocket users were responsible for up to 11 per cent of Powerball ticket sales in the 14 states where it operates. The highest sales were in New York, Arkansas, Texas and New Jersey.

Arizona sports betting handle reaches $538m in September

Arizona’s sports betting handle reached $538m in September. That’s a rise of $177m from August ($361m) and 84.5 per cent compared to September 2021, which was the state’s first month with regulated sports wagering. Players spent $533.3m online.

Revenue was $55.2m, up 52.1 per cent from August ($36.3m) and 74.7 per cent from September 2021. The win rate was 10.3 per cent and adjusted gross revenue $30.7m.