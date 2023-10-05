Jackpocket signs partnership with USA Today Network

The lottery app will become the official Digital Lottery Courier of the USA Today Network.

US.- Jackpocket has been named exclusive digital lottery courier of the USA Today Network under a multi-year agreement. Jackpocket will be integrated into lottery content across the USA Today Network including local publications such as AZCentral.com, Northjersey.com, and Statesman.com. It will be the exclusive launch sponsor for the USA Today Network’s lottery hub.

Kate Gutman, senior vice president of content ventures as USA Today owner Gannett, said: “Partnering with Jackpocket as Gannett’s official digital lottery courier will leverage the synergies between our mutual audiences including our 45 million engaged sports fans. Given our reach and authority across the U.S., we hope to introduce Jackpocket as a simple and fun way to order official state lottery tickets from the comfort of home or on a device.”

Peter Sullivan, Jackpocket founder and CEO, added: “Jackpocket is thrilled to become the official Digital Lottery Courier of the USA Today Network. This partnership signifies a pivotal moment in our mission to bring a convenient lottery experience to everyone. We’re excited to introduce Jackpocket to Gannett’s dedicated national audience, making the lottery more accessible and enjoyable for all.”

Jackpocket launched in Massachusetts in partnership with Circle K in August. Massachusetts is the 17th state available for lottery play on the Jackpocket app after the firm launched in Nebraska in June.