Jackpocket launches desktop version of lottery app

Customers will have access to their accounts and will be able to place and view ticket orders from their computers.

Players in 15 states will have access to Jackpocket’s desktop version.

US.- The lottery firm Jackpocket has introduced a new desktop version of its app. Players in 15 states will have access to their accounts and will be able to place and view ticket orders from their computers.

With support for 47 official state lottery games, the platform allows users to place ticket orders for Mega Millions, Powerball and others. Players can view an image of their ticket, get automatically notified if they win and receive some prizes instantly.

Jackpocket CEO and founder, Peter Sullivan, said: “Our goal at Jackpocket is to make the lottery more accessible and convenient, and this launch offers our users even more flexibility to participate their way on their schedule.

“Between Jackpocket’s new web platform and our mobile app for iOS and Android, lottery fans can choose whichever experience suits them best. While nearly 70% of Jackpocket mobile app users are aged 18–45, we’re seeing early success reaching a different audience with our desktop product. Over 60% of our desktop users are ages 45 and older.”

iHeartMedia New York has named Jackpocket as its Official Digital Lottery Courier for Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show. iHeartMedia New York listeners will be subjected to lottery updates on draws and high jackpots while additional messages will be voiced by Duran or Skeery Jones if Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots reach $300m.

Last year, Jackpocket reported a record in user activity and sales for Powerball on its lottery courier app. Lottery players who used the Jackpocket app accounted for 2 per cent of national ticket sales between August 6 and November 7.

Jackpocket users were responsible for up to 11 per cent of Powerball ticket sales in the 14 states where it operates. The highest sales were in New York, Arkansas, Texas, and New Jersey.