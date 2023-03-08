White Hat Gaming signs PAM deal with Jackpocket

The new partnership will start with Jackpocket’s online casino product launch in New Jersey.

The lottery company will gain access to White Hat’s PAM solution.

US.- White Hat Gaming has signed an exclusive igaming PAM deal with the lottery company Jackpocket in the US. Jackpocket will gain access to White Hat’s PAM solution including its proprietary cashier and travelling wallet.

The new partnership will start with Jackpocket’s online casino product launch in New Jersey, where Jackpocket has secured market access through Caesars Interactive Entertainment. Jackpocket plans to launch this new vertical later this year.

Tony Vartanian, chief growth & revenue officer at Jackpocket, said: “As we continue to innovate and bring our Jackpocket users new gaming experiences beyond Lottery, we set out to identify a platform partner that could accelerate our 2023 online casino launch in New Jersey.

“Specifically, one that would enable our teams to deliver an exceptional product experience that our users have grown to expect from us. We’re excited to partner with White Hat to deliver on this mission because of the team’s long-term vision, capabilities and approach to iGaming in the U.S. market.”

White Hat Gaming CEO Phil Gelvan added: “We are thrilled to partner with such a well-recognized and high growth company and we can’t wait to launch Jackpocket’s iGaming product and bring its amazing brand to even more players. The agreement is another major development in the White Hat story and once again highlights the huge potential for iGaming in regulated states.”

Last year, Pariplay signed a content partnership with White Hat Gaming. Titles from its in-house studio Wizard Games and from other vendors are distributed via Pariplay’s Fusion platform to White Hat Gaming’s non-US facing operator partners.

Jackpocket signs sponsorship deal with iHeartMedia New York

iHeartMedia New York has named Jackpocket as its Official Digital Lottery Courier for Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show. iHeartMedia New York listeners are subjected to lottery updates on draws and high jackpots while additional messages will be voiced by Duran or Skeery Jones if Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots reach $300m.

There is additional coverage on Q104.3 and 710WOR and at the Jump Start to Summer and End of Summer Bash events. Jackpocket ads run across stations with a mix of formats.