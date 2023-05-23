JACK Cleveland Casino and Thistledown Racino select JCM Global solutions

The Ohio venues have selected new Digital Signage Solutions for their betJACK sportsbooks.

US.- JACK Thistledown Racino and JACK Cleveland Casino have selected new Digital Signage Solutions from JCM Global (JCM). The installations are a part of JACK Entertainment’s new betJACK sportsbook areas at each property.

At JACK Thistledown Racino, JCM installed its largest sports ticker yet, a DSS FLEX LITE-S 1.9mm ticker measuring 96 feet wide by nearly two feet high. It also installed a DSS MAX-R 1.9mm sportsbook display that stretches nearly 30 feet wide and more than 8 feet high and a DSS MAX-R 2.6mm odds board that stands 11.5 feet wide and nearly 5 feet tall.

At JACK Cleveland Casino’s sportsbook area, JCM installed a gigantic DSS MAX-R 1.9mm sportsbook display measuring 34.5 feet wide and just under 10 feet high. It also installed a DSS MAX-R 2.6mm odds board measuring 16.5 feet wide and 6.5 feet tall.

Brian Eby, president of JACK Entertainment, said: “Our betJACK sportsbooks focus on creating the perfect atmosphere for all sports fans, and with JCM’s expertise, we have been able to deliver an unmatched viewing experience for our guests. JCM’s state-of-the-art screens and signage have helped JACK Cleveland Casino, and JACK Thistledown Racino set the standard for sportsbooks in Ohio.”

JCM SVP of sales, marketing, and operations, Dave Kubajak, added: “JACK Entertainment is a long-term JCM customer, and we are thrilled to further expand our relationship and enhance the guest experience at JACK Thistledown and JACK Cleveland with our leading Digital Signage Solutions. These installations are another example of our unique ability to bring digital signage to virtually any space in any configuration.”

JACK‘s Downtown Cleveland and Thistledown Racino unveiled their sportsbooks in November 2022. JACK Entertainment invested $100m in the developments.

Ohio casinos and racinos break revenue record in March

Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $217.7m in gambling revenue in March, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, surpassing the $216.3m record set in March 2022. Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $95m, up from $93.3m last March.

Jack Cleveland Casino generated $24.5m, followed by Hollywood Columbus with $23.5m. Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati ($22.9m) and Hollywood Toledo ($22.4m). Racinos posted revenue of $122.7m, level with 2022. MGM Northfield Park recorded $26m, Scioto Downs $21.6m, Miami Valley Gaming $20.3m, JACK Thistledown Racino $17.5m, Hollywood Mahoning Valley $14.4m, Hollywood Dayton $14.2m and Belterra Park $8.6m.