JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino ready for Ohio sports betting launch

The Ohio venues have opened sports betting lounges.

US.- JACK‘s Downtown Cleveland and Thistledown Racino have unveiled their sportsbooks. JACK Entertainment invested $100m in the developments.

The sportsbook area at the downtown location is 6,000 square-foot and features four betting windows and 20 self-serve kiosks with theatre-style recliners, a 30-foot main video wall and fourteen large TVs. It has a table games pit so people can play games like poker and roulette while staying in the sportsbook. The space will also have a video poker bar that seats 12.

The Thistledown Racino sportsbook is smaller at 4,200 square-feet. It will have a 30-foot-wide video wall along with extra TVs placed across the room. It will also have an 86-foot-long ticker, where guests can see scores, betting odds and other information. Thistledown’s sportsbook will have slot machines, but no table games since these are only allowed at the state’s four casinos.

In May, JACK Cleveland Casino celebrated its 10-year anniversary. The Ohio venue opened its doors on May 14, 2012. Since then, the casino has attracted more than 21 million visitors.

Bettors in Ohio will be able to begin wagering on sports on January 1. Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation to allow sports betting in the state following approval of House Bill 29 by the House and Senate last December. Under the new law, bettors in Ohio will be allowed to wager legally on college and professional sports and other events, including the Olympics.

