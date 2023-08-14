Ivan Zoumpalov, CT Interactive: “It is of key importance to be adaptable to novelties and innovations”

Ivan Zoumpalov, a gambling industry expert with 15+ years of experience, joins CT Interactive business development team.

Press release.- Ivan Zoumpalov is an expert with more than 15 years of experience in the gambling industry. He studied at the Prague University of Economics and Business. He speaks Bulgarian, Czech and English. Ivan Zoumpalov is currently the business development manager at CT Interactive.

How did you become part of CT Interactive?

I have worked for CT Gaming since 2005, where I gained valuable experience in the gambling industry. CT Gaming is a company that offers games, slot machines, multi-games, and a casino management system.

The company was founded in 1999 under the name Casino Technology, and it became the first licenced gaming manufacturer in Bulgaria. In 2021, when CT Interactive became a subsidiary of the first public company from the Bulgarian gaming industry, Telematic Interactive, I joined the business development team.

What does your department do?

We take care of the business development and maintenance of accounts in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Those are both very strategic markets for our company, and we need to make sure that we grow a strong client base there. I also support the certification process for high-quality products in this region.

How would you describe your typical workday?

Processing emails and other correspondence, communication with customers, analysis of the market and regular monitoring of gaming sites. Also, negotiation of our promotional offers with customers, meetings with clients, communication with laboratories, and, of course, communication with colleagues. A typical workday at the company feels very dynamic.

What is your favourite part of the job?

I really enjoy the meetings with long-term partners and potential clients. The excitement of showcasing our games and jackpots, and the feedback we receive afterwards, are very enjoyable aspects of my work.

What’s the project you are working on currently?

I am taking an active part in the preparation of the integration with Sazka; we will provide the brand with some of our top products like HOT 7’s X 2, Mystic Moon, Coffee Magic, Fortune Pig and 40 Treasures. I am also leading the negotiations with two Czech laboratories for certification of our third package of games for the region, and working on certification in ITC for the Republic of Srpska.

What are the key skills required for your work?

Flexibility, teamwork, perseverance, and the ability to quickly and often learn new things. The industry in which we work is so dynamic and rapidly changing that it is of key importance to be adaptable to novelties and innovations.

