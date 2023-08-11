CT Interactive expands into Czech Republic with exclusive content at Fortuna

CT Interactive expands into the Czech Republic with exclusive content at Fortuna, kicking off with a 4000 EUR tournament.

Press release.- CT Interactive has taken another successful step as it continues to expand into the Czech Republic’s market. The exclusive content of the company has gone live at Fortuna.

Milena Tsankarska, head of business development EMEA at CT Interactive, said: “Fortuna is an amazing operator that offers great products to its customers, and we are so proud that our content is currently live on their website. In order to create the best possible gaming experience for the Czech players, we will make a special tournament with our most exciting games”.

In the period 14-20 August, CT Interactive will start with an exclusive tournament with a prize fund of 4000 EUR.

Nela Christovová, head of marketing at Fortuna, said: “CT Interactive is a very well-known company in the gaming world, and their games are widely recognisable through their excellent math models, sharp graphics and realistic sound effects. We are sure that through the company’s tournament, we will attract new customers.”

The list of games that will become available for the clients of Fortuna includes 20 Star Party, 40 Mega Slot, 40 Treasures, 50 Treasures, Banana Party, Chilli Fruits, Coffee Magic, Duck of Luck, Lucky Clover, and Pot’o Luck.

Smilena Ilieva, CRM Manager at CT Interactive, commented: “Our games are very popular in the Czech Republic and very soon we will increase our offerings for this market. Currently, the local player’s favourite products are 40 Treasures, 40 Mega Slot and Duck of Luck”.