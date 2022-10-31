Isleta Casino launches new hybrid digital roulette table

Isleta Resort & Casino in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has launched a Dual Roulette Table from Interblock.

US.- Isleta Resort & Casino in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has launched a new hybrid digital roulette table provided by Interblock. The Dual Roulette Table features two live, interconnected colour-coded roulette wheels, apparently making the game more profitable than the classic version.

The new roulette features 10 gaming terminals and a 98-inch high-definition stadium tower information board seen from anywhere on Isleta’s large casino floor.

Calvin Jiron, director of table games at Isleta Casino, said: “This is an amazingly fun way to play roulette. With over 120 spins per hour, our players love the fast-paced play as much as the excitement of playing on two wheels at the same time. As the first of its kind, it’s going to attract table game players from all over the state. This new double roulette is so exciting that we’ve had lots of our regular slot players coming over to try it. They like that is easy to play and love that the double bets boost up their winning!”

Isleta Casino has selected OPTX’s Slots and Slots AI for its slot analytics platform. OPTX Slots offers real-time daily key performance indicators (KPIs), reports, optimisation tools, and machine performance tracking.

In March, Elys Game Technology announced the extension of its partnership with Isleta Casino, agreeing to provide continued sportsbook wagering services to the venue. The Isleta Resort and Casino’s sportsbook offers event betting on sports including NFL, NBA, MLB, as well as college football and basketball through self-service kiosks and in-person ticket counters.

Interblock installs Electronic Table Games Pit at Spirit Mountain Casino

Interblock has installed an Electronic Table Games (ETG) Pit at Spirit Mountain Casino in Grand Ronde, Oregon. The new ETG Pit offers games such as MiniStar Golden Ball Roulette, Universal Cabinet Blackjack, and Universal Cabinet Craps.

Gregg Levine, Interblock director of sales for Western Region said: “Spirit Mountain Casino will be the first casino in Oregon to feature Interblock’s MiniStar Golden Ball Roulette and Universal Cabinet Blackjack games. The ETG Pit will also include Universal Cabinet Craps.”