Interblock installs Electronic Table Games Pit at Spirit Mountain Casino in Oregon

The new ETG Pit offers MiniStar Golden Ball Roulette, Universal Cabinet Blackjack and Universal Cabinet Craps games.

US.- Interblock has installed an Electronic Table Games (ETG) Pit at Spirit Mountain Casino in Grand Ronde, Oregon. The new ETG Pit offers games such as MiniStar Golden Ball Roulette, Universal Cabinet Blackjack and Universal Cabinet Craps.

Gregg Levine, Interblock director of sales for Western Region said: “We are delighted to partner with the Spirit Mountain Casino team to replace one of their Live Pits with our Electronic Table Games Pit. Spirit Mountain Casino will be the first casino in Oregon to feature Interblock’s MiniStar Golden Ball Roulette and Universal Cabinet Blackjack games. The ETG Pit will also include Universal Cabinet Craps.”

Mike Colton, Spirit Mountain Casino Slot Manager added: “We are excited to have this product on our floor. Not only is this an opportunity for guests to continue playing when our pit closes for the night, but it also gives players who are not as familiar with table games a chance to learn without live game pressures.”

Oregon sports betting handle reaches $28.2m in August

Oregon’s sports betting handle was $28.2m in August, an increase of 59.3 per cent from the same month in 2021 but a slight 1.1 per cent decrease from the $28.5m brought in in July this year.

According to the figures published by the Oregon Lottery, gross gaming revenue for August reached $2.7m, 145.5 per cent higher year-on-year and level with the $2.7m generated in July of this year. Baseball remained the most popular sport among Oregon bettors, with a total of $13.9m wagered.