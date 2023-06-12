Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin named to chair GREF

The ANJ chairwoman replaces the KSA’s René Jansen.

France.- The Gambling Regulators’ European Forum (GREF) has elected Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin, chair of the French gambling regulator Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ), as its new chairwoman. She replaces René Jansen, chairman of the Dutch regulator KSA, whose two-year term has come to an end.

Falque-Pierrotin has led the ANJ since its creation in 2019. The new regulator replaced ARJEL in 2020. She was elected to chair GREF for the next two years at the forum’s general assembly. A new board was also elected with Anders Dorph, director of the Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden, as vice-president and Tim Miller, executive director of the British Gambling Commission, as treasurer.

Sarah Kelly, general legal counsel at the Alderney Gambling Control Commission, will serve as secretary. Meanwhile, Magali Clavie from the Belgian Gaming Commission, Alte Hamar of Norway’s Lottstift and Kinga Warda of the Malta Gaming Authority will also serve as members of the board.

GREF was founded in 1989 to provide a space for European gambling regulators to communicate and share policy. Its next annual conference will be held in Malta in May 2024.

The body said it aims to strengthen communication among European regulators, enable gambling regulators to improve their understanding of emerging trends and develop solutions for new market challenges. Earlier this year several gambling regulators signed GREF’s joint statement on illegal gambling, which aims to promote more joint action.

Falque-Pierrotin said: “At a time when innovations are accelerating and questioning current regulations, and when public opinion is concerned about the protection of players, the European level is decisive.

“We face the same questions and our exchanges are fruitful. I believe that the regulators, in the current period of great complexity, have a particular voice to make heard, listening to the various stakeholders and serving the protection of players.”