Iowa sports betting handle reaches $259.5m in January

The sports betting handle was up 11 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Iowa’s sports betting handle was $259.5m in January, according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC). That’s up 11.1 per cent compared to January 2023 but 8.2 per cent lower than in December 2023. Some $238.4m was spent online and $21.1m at retail sportsbooks.

Revenue was $222.1m, up 33.9 per cent year-on-year but 16 per cent behind December’s $26.3m. Online betting accounted for $20.5m of all revenue and retail wagering $1.5m. Players won $237.4m. The state collected $1.5m in tax.

See also: Fanatics Sportsbook is now available in Iowa