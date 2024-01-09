Iowa sports betting handle posts $282.7m in December

In terms of revenue, this amounted to $26.3m in December.

US.- Iowa sports betting handle registered $282.7m in December, according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC). That’s 23 per cent up compared to December 2022 and 2.4 per cent lower than in November 2023. Of this total, $258.3m was spent betting on sports online, with $24.4m wagered at retail sportsbooks.

In terms of revenue, this amounted to $26.3m in December, which was up 28.9 per cent from $20.4m in the same period in 2022 and also 86.5 per cent ahead of November’s $14.1m. Of the total, online betting accounted for $23.6m of all revenue and retail wagering $2.7m.

In December, players won a total of $256.5m from sports betting. The state was able to collect $1.8m in tax from wagering.

Diamond Jo Dubuque and partner FanDuel reported revenue of $7.2m from $68.7m in bets. Wild Rose in Jefferson and DraftKings registered revenue of $4m and a $43.3m handle. Wild Rose in Emmetsburg, another DraftKings partner, was third with $3m worth of revenue from $27.5m in wagers. Wild Rose in Clinton and DraftKings partner posted revenue of $2.9m after players spent $31.1m.

The total handle for the six months to the end of December 2023 was $1.32bn. During this period, $112.7m was registered in revenue and $1.21bn in player winnings. Tax for the six months amounted to $7.6m.

Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission fines Lakeside Casino

In November, the Lakeside Casino, in Osceola, Iowa, received a $40,000 penalty for separate incidents in which minors accessed the gambling floor. The fine was issued by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

The incidents at the Iowa venue took place in January. One involved a 12-year-old who accessed the gaming floor with his mother. The second case involved a 14-year-old who entered the casino with her mother and played on a slot machine.